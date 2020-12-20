Saturday, December 19 Evening Forecast

High pressure is now taking over behind the cold front that tracked into the region earlier today. Clouds are breaking up as drier air is working in from the west.

This ridge continues to build in for our Sunday which brings a gorgeous end to the weekend. Temperatures will start off cold though thanks to the starry skies and light winds. We’ll awaken to temps in the mid and upper 20s.

Highs then climb back above average for the afternoon, topping out in the lower 50s under lots of sunshine.

The warming trend continues for our Monday as a clipper-system moves by well to our northeast. This will bring the winds back around from the northwest, becoming breezy at times. The warmest day of the next 7 arrives Tuesday as strong southerly winds develop ahead of our next cold front. Highs surge back into the 60s across the Ozarks under sunny skies. Clouds begin to thicken up Tuesday night as the cold front marches closer. It doesn’t really progress into the viewing area until Wednesday, with cloudy and blustery conditions on tap.

Temperatures will tumble throughout the day as well. During the morning, readings will be in the 50s before falling into the 30s and 40s late. Showers are possible with snowflakes attempting to mix in by evening, with the chance for snow showers holding through the overnight.

Moisture isn’t looking terribly impressive but it’s something we’ll be watching closely as we progress through the next few days. On Christmas Eve, we wake up to the teens with wind chills even worse than that. Lingering snow showers are on the table early before we clear out during the afternoon. Christmas is looking seasonable and pleasant as highs round back out near 40°.

Milder air streams into the region by next Saturday with highs climbing back above average for this time of year.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer