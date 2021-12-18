Saturday, December 18 Overnight Forecast

The clouds slowly moved out of the region. Temperatures were chilly, only topping out in the 40s today. Over the past 36 hours, areas along and south of I-44 received 2-6 inches of rainfall. Temperatures will continue to decrease tonight. If you are heading out the door early in the morning, you will need a heavy jacket as temperatures will fall to the upper teens’ the lower 20s. High pressure will set in with a ridge building. This will allow for sunny skies tomorrow and the next few days. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s tomorrow. Monday temperatures will slowly climb into the 50s, with sunny skies. Most of the December temperatures have been well above average, normally sitting around 46 degrees. Only four days have been below. Warm temperatures will be back in the forecast later next week. Temperatures will slowly climb. By the end of the week, temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average. At least for the next 7 days, dry conditions will be in place. Christmas looks like to warm and dry. Christmas temperatures will be in the 60’s with overnight temperatures in the 40’s.