Saturday, December 18 Overnight Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

32° / 20°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 32° 20°

Sunday

42° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 26°

Monday

50° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 50° 28°

Tuesday

52° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 28°

Wednesday

52° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 52° 37°

Thursday

59° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 59° 42°

Friday

62° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 62° 43°

Hourly Forecast

31°

12 AM
Cloudy
2%
31°

30°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
30°

28°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
28°

26°

3 AM
Clear
2%
26°

25°

4 AM
Clear
2%
25°

25°

5 AM
Clear
2%
25°

24°

6 AM
Clear
3%
24°

24°

7 AM
Clear
5%
24°

24°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
24°

26°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
26°

31°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
31°

34°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
34°

36°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

38°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

40°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

41°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

42°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

39°

5 PM
Clear
1%
39°

35°

6 PM
Clear
2%
35°

32°

7 PM
Clear
3%
32°

32°

8 PM
Clear
3%
32°

31°

9 PM
Clear
3%
31°

30°

10 PM
Clear
3%
30°

30°

11 PM
Clear
4%
30°

The clouds slowly moved out of the region. Temperatures were chilly, only topping out in the 40s today. Over the past 36 hours, areas along and south of I-44 received 2-6 inches of rainfall. Temperatures will continue to decrease tonight. If you are heading out the door early in the morning, you will need a heavy jacket as temperatures will fall to the upper teens’ the lower 20s. High pressure will set in with a ridge building. This will allow for sunny skies tomorrow and the next few days. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s tomorrow. Monday temperatures will slowly climb into the 50s, with sunny skies. Most of the December temperatures have been well above average, normally sitting around 46 degrees. Only four days have been below. Warm temperatures will be back in the forecast later next week. Temperatures will slowly climb. By the end of the week, temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average. At least for the next 7 days, dry conditions will be in place. Christmas looks like to warm and dry. Christmas temperatures will be in the 60’s with overnight temperatures in the 40’s.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

32°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Mostly clear skies. Low 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Branson

35°F Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Harrison

35°F Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Rolla

28°F Fair Feels like 20°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

West Plains

31°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

