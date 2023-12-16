Rain pushed through last night and doused the warmth we got to start the day. A high temperature of 60 for Friday, we’ll be nowhere near that for today.

While the bulk of rainfall has already passed, we can still see a stray shower and sprinkle occurring today. Thick and low-level clouds will loom overhead keeping us very saturated. Temperatures will be much colder today than what we’ve been spoiled with. Highs trapped in the upper 40s.

Moisture and cloud cover pushed out this evening, opening the door for a chilly night. The Ozarks will dip below freezing for tonight.

Warmer weather bounces right back for Sunday. Plenty of sunshine and light westerly winds will get us back into the low 50s.

Sunday’s westerly winds will transition to northwesterly for Monday. Effectively opening the gate for chilly Canadian air to rush in. Monday will be the coldest day we experience this week with temperatures dipping to the low to mid-40s.

But warm, once again, bounces right back. Temperatures in the 50s return for Tuesday with upper 50s arriving the day after. The pattern for this week will be very similar to what you just experienced last week. Mild temperatures for the work week ending on a rainy weekend.

For your Christmas Day weekend, expect the mild weather to carry on. We will likely keep temperatures in the 50s with multiple rounds of rainfall occurring. If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas here in the Ozarks, hate to break it to you, but keep on dreaming.