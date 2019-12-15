Saturday, December 14 Overnight Forecast

Wintry mix Sunday & Monday, sunshine returns Tuesday —

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for counties along and north of Highway 60 until 6 PM Monday evening.

This is where there is the best chance at a wintry mix and snow. Remember: take it slow if you are driving, clean all ice and snow off your cars, and add extra time to your commutes.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s with mostly cloudy skies, staying dry and cold.

We’ll start off Sunday dry with some light snow showers moving into our western counties around sunrise. As we warm up through the morning and afternoon, a warm front will push to just north of the state line. This will keep mainly a cold rain south of Highway 60. With warm air mixing in with cold air, a freezing rain/drizzle can be expected here in Springfield. North of Highway 54 is where we will see mostly snow. Through Sunday afternoon and evening, freezing drizzle is likely along and east of Highway 60 and Springfield. There will be a pocket east of Springfield where up to .1″ or more is possible.

Sunday night into Monday, our second wave of wintry precipitation will move in. This will be again a mainly mix near Highway 60, snow north of Highway 54 and a cold rain south of Highway 60. As the storm system pushes east, it will pull in colder air so we will likely end with snow showers in Springfield and north. Maybe a flurry or two south of Highway 60.

In terms of totals, here are the thoughts:

  • Snow
  • Ice

I do expect road impacts for the Monday morning commute and the Monday evening commute. Leave plenty of time and take it slow.

Clouds will clear out Monday night allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Tuesday will be warmer, in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s, with more sunshine.

We will stay quiet and sunny through the end of the week with a warming trend into Friday.

