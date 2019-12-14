Saturday, December 14 Forecast

Colder Saturday, wintry mix possible Sunday into Monday —

Saturday will be noticeably colder with temperatures only topping off in the lower 40’s and mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Sunday is where the forecast gets tricky. We’ll start off the day with rain mixing in with freezing rain. We’ll keep the wintry mix here in Springfield and across most of the Ozarks. Areas close to the state line will see mostly cold rain. Temperatures will be right around freezing closer to Central Missouri. Overnight lows will also be right around freezing. This will transition some rain into freezing rain and sleet and eventually into some snow. Monday will be tricky in the same way as Sunday with a wintry mess likely. Totals and timing are still uncertain as this storm has not made landfall on the west coast yet. With that being said, areas closer to Central Missouri will see mostly snow, maybe a few inches. Areas near the state line will stick with mostly rain but bridges and overpasses could become slick. Here in Springfield, my main concern as of right now is the chance for measurable freezing rain which will cause roads to get slick for the Monday morning commute. Overall, there is still a lot of questions with this system, stay tuned to the latest forecast this weekend.

Tuesday the system will move out leaving behind sunshine and cold temperatures. Temperatures on Tuesday will top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with overnight lows in the teens and 20’s.

Wednesday will be warmer and we will start to thaw out with temperatures in the middle 40’s with plenty of sunshine.

Today's Forecast

Broken Clouds

Springfield

40°F Broken Clouds Feels like 34°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

41°F Few Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 36°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 53° 36°

Saturday

43° / 28°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 43° 28°

Sunday

37° / 32°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 37° 32°

Monday

36° / 19°
Snow showers possible
Snow showers possible 50% 36° 19°

Tuesday

40° / 20°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 40° 20°

Wednesday

45° / 30°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 45° 30°

Thursday

48° / 35°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 48° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
37°

39°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
39°

38°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
38°

38°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
38°

38°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

35°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
35°

36°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

36°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

36°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

37°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

38°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

43°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

37°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

34°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
31°

32°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
32°

