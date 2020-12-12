Saturday, December 12 Forecast

Saturday, lingering drizzle and clouds will stick around. Temperatures will get stuck in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Let’s talk about Sunday. A weak, fast-moving system will take shape and move over the Ozarks on Sunday. It looks like temperatures will be cold enough for snow showers for some of us, especially in the morning hours. Accumulations will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces. Road temperatures will likely be too warm for accumulation on road surfaces. I think by the afternoon this will all turn to rain as temperatures get above freezing.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be south of the interstate, especially in far southwest Missouri and northwestern Arkansas. Up to an inch is possible.

Temperatures during the day Sunday will be in the lower to middle 30’s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 20’s.

Monday into the middle of next week will be seasonal with temperatures in the 40’s and a few clouds each day. Another round of snow showers will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday, but this could change over the next few days leading into next week.