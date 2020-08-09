Saturday, August 8 Overnight Forecast

We started off today with a round of showers. Those showers dropped a few tenths of an inch, nothing crazy. After that, we had plenty of sunshine with temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. We will have a few more hot, dry, and humid days before the rain chances return.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 70’s with a few clouds.

Sunday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Feel-like temperatures will be near 100°. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Monday will be hot and humid again with an isolated shower or two possible. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. This will be our transition day. Our area of high pressure (hot, summer-time heat) will start to get chipped away and open the door to more rain chances. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Our wet pattern returns for much of next week with rain chances every day until next weekend.

This will also keep our temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s through the end of next week. This will also bring the chance for some flooding concerns by the end of the week with rounds of showers and storms expected.

Trending Stories