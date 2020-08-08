Saturday, August 8 Forecast

Hot & humid weekend, wet pattern next week --

I wanted to start with our drought conditions. Our drought conditions are getting better!! In the latest update, several Missouri counties have improved and are no longer in the “dry” conditions! Arkansas conditions have improved as well. But, drought conditions are not zero, so continue to use caution. Some impacts: River and pond levels decline, landscaping is stressed, lawns are still brown, and fire danger increases.

This weekend looks hot and humid. Saturday there is a chance for a few showers and storms but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s. Sunday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Feel-like temperatures will be near 100°. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Monday will be hot and humid again with an isolated shower or two possible. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Our wet pattern returns for much of next week with rain chances every day until next weekend. This will also keep our temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s through the end of next week.

Broken Clouds

Springfield

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Rolla

71°F Few Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
73°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

92° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 92° 72°

Sunday

94° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Monday

93° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 30% 93° 72°

Tuesday

87° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 87° 70°

Wednesday

87° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 87° 70°

Thursday

88° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 71°

Friday

86° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

82°

9 PM
Clear
10%
82°

80°

10 PM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

11 PM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

12 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

1 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

2 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

