Saturday, August 8 Forecast

I wanted to start with our drought conditions. Our drought conditions are getting better!! In the latest update, several Missouri counties have improved and are no longer in the “dry” conditions! Arkansas conditions have improved as well. But, drought conditions are not zero, so continue to use caution. Some impacts: River and pond levels decline, landscaping is stressed, lawns are still brown, and fire danger increases.

This weekend looks hot and humid. Saturday there is a chance for a few showers and storms but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s. Sunday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Feel-like temperatures will be near 100°. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Monday will be hot and humid again with an isolated shower or two possible. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.







Our wet pattern returns for much of next week with rain chances every day until next weekend. This will also keep our temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s through the end of next week.