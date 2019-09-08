Saturday, August 7 Overnight Forecast

Hot and sunny conditions stick around for much of the week —

Temperatures today only topped off in the upper 80’s for most of the Ozarks but a few 90’s popped on the map.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under mostly starry skies. A few showers will be possible especially in Central Missouri. Most of the Ozarks will stay dry tonight.

Sunday will be much like Saturday, temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Not much will change into the week. We’ll keep temperatures feeling summery, in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine and humid conditions. Our pattern starts to break down by the end of the week with a front that will push through, finally bringing a little relief and a better chance of showers and storms.

Right now, showers will move in late Thursday and early Friday, so we may see showers for the morning commute on Friday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler by the weekend, in the lower and middle 80’s.