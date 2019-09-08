Saturday, August 7 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hot and sunny conditions stick around for much of the week —

Temperatures today only topped off in the upper 80’s for most of the Ozarks but a few 90’s popped on the map.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under mostly starry skies. A few showers will be possible especially in Central Missouri. Most of the Ozarks will stay dry tonight.

Sunday will be much like Saturday, temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Not much will change into the week. We’ll keep temperatures feeling summery, in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine and humid conditions. Our pattern starts to break down by the end of the week with a front that will push through, finally bringing a little relief and a better chance of showers and storms.

Right now, showers will move in late Thursday and early Friday, so we may see showers for the morning commute on Friday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler by the weekend, in the lower and middle 80’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Fair

Springfield

80°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain

Branson

79°F Light Rain Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
71°F Mostly Clear
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

78°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 72°
% ° 72°

Sunday

92° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 72°

Monday

94° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 94° 72°

Tuesday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 91° 71°

Wednesday

91° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 72°

Thursday

90° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 70°

Friday

82° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 PM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

12 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
89°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

Saturday, September 28th