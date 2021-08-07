Saturday, August 7 Morning Forecast

Fall-like temperatures have welcome August the past few days, but this trend is coming to an end.

The ridge will build back over most of the United States today, which will aid the temperatures to become normal. If you are heading to the pool, lake, or river today, don’t forget the sunscreen as it will be mostly sunny! Temperatures will be in the 60s to start before the 90s take over for the afternoon.

A few clouds will be around the area this afternoon before more fill in by the evening and overnight hours. The chance for showers and storms will perk up by Sunday, with very scattered showers in the northernmost counties and isolated storms possible for the rest of the Ozarks. Temperatures Sunday will be in the 90s once again, with chances for scattered storms.

If you are going to be grilling anytime, this weekend temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for the afternoon and evening hours, with humidity levels increase. The stretch for 90 degree days is back in the forecast for several days to come before the next disturbance may decrease the temperatures slightly, but we will keep watching that system.