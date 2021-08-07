Saturday, August 7 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 86° 66°

Saturday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 71°

Sunday

91° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 73°

Monday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 72°

Thursday

89° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

2 AM
Clear
2%
73°

72°

3 AM
Clear
2%
72°

71°

4 AM
Clear
2%
71°

70°

5 AM
Clear
2%
70°

70°

6 AM
Clear
2%
70°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
68°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
73°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
81°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
77°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

Fall-like temperatures have welcome August the past few days, but this trend is coming to an end.

The ridge will build back over most of the United States today, which will aid the temperatures to become normal. If you are heading to the pool, lake, or river today, don’t forget the sunscreen as it will be mostly sunny! Temperatures will be in the 60s to start before the 90s take over for the afternoon.

A few clouds will be around the area this afternoon before more fill in by the evening and overnight hours. The chance for showers and storms will perk up by Sunday, with very scattered showers in the northernmost counties and isolated storms possible for the rest of the Ozarks. Temperatures Sunday will be in the 90s once again, with chances for scattered storms.

If you are going to be grilling anytime, this weekend temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for the afternoon and evening hours, with humidity levels increase. The stretch for 90 degree days is back in the forecast for several days to come before the next disturbance may decrease the temperatures slightly, but we will keep watching that system.

Clear

Springfield Mo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 66F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
66°F Mainly clear. Low near 66F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

