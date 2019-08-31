Saturday, August 31 Forecast

Shower chances continue, dry Labor Day forecast —

Saturday, we’ll keep the chance of showers and storms through the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.





Sunday will be a transition day. We’ll have an isolated shower chance with clearing skies through the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s and overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday for Labor Day, temperatures will top off warmer, in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with humid conditions under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will stay warm in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday will be much like Monday, temperatures will be in the lower 90’s with humid conditions under mostly sunny skies with overnight lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday, there is an indication for a line of showers and storms, but there is little confidence right now, this is something that we will continue to monitor and update you on in the next few days.