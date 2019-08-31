Live Now
Saturday, August 31 Forecast

Shower chances continue, dry Labor Day forecast —

Saturday, we’ll keep the chance of showers and storms through the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Sunday will be a transition day. We’ll have an isolated shower chance with clearing skies through the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s and overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday for Labor Day, temperatures will top off warmer, in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with humid conditions under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will stay warm in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday will be much like Monday, temperatures will be in the lower 90’s with humid conditions under mostly sunny skies with overnight lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday, there is an indication for a line of showers and storms, but there is little confidence right now, this is something that we will continue to monitor and update you on in the next few days.

Cloudy

Springfield

63°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy
60°F Cloudy
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Branson

63°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy
63°F Cloudy
Wind
2 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Harrison

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy
62°F Cloudy
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 60°
% ° 60°

Saturday

77° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 77° 65°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 85° 68°

Monday

89° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 69°

Tuesday

90° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 67°

Wednesday

78° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 78° 57°

Thursday

78° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 78° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

63°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
63°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
63°

64°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

65°

9 AM
Cloudy
12%
65°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
11%
66°

67°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

12 PM
Cloudy
9%
68°

70°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

71°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
71°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
75°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
74°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

Saturday, September 28th