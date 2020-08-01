Saturday, August 31 Forecast

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with little rain chances. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Sunday, rain chances return with temperatures in the lower 80’s, still cool for this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Our mild pattern continues into next week but we are trending on the drier side for much of the workweek.

Monday to start your workweek, temperatures will still be mild, topping off in the lower 80’s but we finally start to dry out and will get a bit more sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s!

Tuesday looks much of the same with temperatures in the lower 80’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

We stay mild into next week with rain chances possible by Thursday.

Overcast

Springfield

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 78° 63°

Saturday

81° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 81° 63°

Sunday

81° / 62°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 81° 62°

Monday

80° / 59°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 10% 80° 59°

Tuesday

81° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 59°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 83° 63°

Thursday

81° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

66°

3 AM
Showers
40%
66°

63°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

