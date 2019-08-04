Saturday, August 3 Overnight Forecast

Pleasant Sunday, Quiet Start to the Week —

Clouds stuck around Saturday with scattered showers west of Highway 65. Those showers will be short-lived once the sun goes down. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s with clearing skies and maybe a shower or two.

OVERNIGHT TONIGHT: Temperatures will drop into the upper 60's with a few clouds and clearing skies. A shower or two is possible. #kolr10wx #mowx #arwx pic.twitter.com/WLtk93awM4 — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) August 4, 2019

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with pleasant conditions and plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 60’s with mostly clear conditions.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80's with a few clouds but overall mostly sunny conditions! A shower or two is possible. #kolr10wx #mowx #arwx pic.twitter.com/5R1ZaQ8Wle — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) August 4, 2019

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a few clouds but an overall nice but a warmer day! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday will be more of a transition day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with increasing clouds ahead of a cold front that will push in late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. This front will bring in a chance of showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Shower chances continue into the overnight hours of Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday will be mostly dry to start with a few clouds. Showers will arrive late in the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday through the weekend – each day has a chance of showers and storms, something we will continue to monitor. Temperatures will stay in the 80’s. Sunday we will dry out and temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.