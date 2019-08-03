Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Saturday, August 3 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chance of showers continues, drying out Sunday —

FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues for counties along I-49 until 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Up to 2″ of rainfall is possible Friday night into Saturday morning. REMEMBER: do not swim, walk, play, or drive into the floodwaters. The heaviest rain threat has shifted west of the state line and will mainly stay in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions. A chance of showers continues through the day, especially west of Highway 65. Drier air will continue to filter in through the day, limiting shower chances east of HWY 65. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s with a few clouds.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with pleasant conditions and plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 60’s with mostly clear conditions.

Monday to start off your work week, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a few clouds but an overall nice day! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Tuesday will be more of a transition day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with increasing clouds ahead of a cold front that will push in Tuesday night into Wednesday. While the timing still needs to be determined, showers will be possible during the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday, the cold front will push in bringing a chance of showers and storms during the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Thursday through the weekend – each day has a chance of showers and storms, something we will continue to monitor. Temperatures will stay in the 80’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Light Rain

Springfield

73°F Light Rain Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers
69°F Showers
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain
70°F Rain
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain

Harrison

71°F Rain Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers
68°F Showers
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 69°
% ° 69°

Saturday

87° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 68°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 67°

Monday

90° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 70°

Tuesday

86° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 71°

Thursday

88° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 50% 88° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

1 AM
Showers
38%
72°

72°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

4 AM
Few Showers
35%
70°

70°

5 AM
Few Showers
34%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
75°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
78°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
83°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
81°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
72°

KOLR Podcast

KOLR 10 Podcast