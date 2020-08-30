Saturday, August 29 Overnight Forecast

You were probably woken up to the sound of thunder as a line of severe storms rolled through. A ton of you sent us pictures of the leading shelf cloud and some damage pictures as well! This line ate a lot of the fuel for strong to severe storms so that will help limit storm development tonight.

The rain that we did see today added to the little amount of rain we have seen for the month of August. We saw more rain today than we have the entire month! We are still well below where we should be for the month.

More showers are on the way. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s with a chance of showers, especially south of the state line where the cold front stalled.







A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for northern Arkansas until 7 AM Sunday morning. Several inches of rain are possible as we head into tomorrow morning. As always, turn around, don’t drown.







That front will stall near the state line and will act as a magnet for rounds of showers and storms into mid-week.

Sunday will bring a chance for shower and storms. One or two could become strong to severe especially in northern Arkansas, closer to the cold front. Temperatures will also be cooler, only topping off in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.







Monday into Wednesday, rounds of showers and storms are expected. With multiple rounds, flooding will become a concern by the middle of the week. This rain will help our drought conditions tremendously. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s. Models are trending cooler into the end of next week and into the weekend.