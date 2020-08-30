Saturday, August 29 Overnight Forecast

You were probably woken up to the sound of thunder as a line of severe storms rolled through. A ton of you sent us pictures of the leading shelf cloud and some damage pictures as well! This line ate a lot of the fuel for strong to severe storms so that will help limit storm development tonight.

  • Credit: Josh Mallory
  • Credit: Kasen Mullins
  • Credit: Mike Pitts
  • Credit: Christine Kennedy
  • Credit: Teresa Tost
  • Credit: Kallie Koester

The rain that we did see today added to the little amount of rain we have seen for the month of August. We saw more rain today than we have the entire month! We are still well below where we should be for the month.

More showers are on the way. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s with a chance of showers, especially south of the state line where the cold front stalled.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for northern Arkansas until 7 AM Sunday morning. Several inches of rain are possible as we head into tomorrow morning. As always, turn around, don’t drown.

That front will stall near the state line and will act as a magnet for rounds of showers and storms into mid-week.

Sunday will bring a chance for shower and storms. One or two could become strong to severe especially in northern Arkansas, closer to the cold front. Temperatures will also be cooler, only topping off in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday into Wednesday, rounds of showers and storms are expected. With multiple rounds, flooding will become a concern by the middle of the week. This rain will help our drought conditions tremendously. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s. Models are trending cooler into the end of next week and into the weekend.

Broken Clouds

Springfield

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Harrison

71°F Few Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
68°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
63°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

80° / 68°
Rain
Rain 70% 80° 68°

Sunday

80° / 68°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 70% 80° 68°

Monday

85° / 69°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 85° 69°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 80° 67°

Wednesday

81° / 65°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 81° 65°

Thursday

83° / 60°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 20% 83° 60°

Friday

81° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 81° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

1 AM
Showers
40%
69°

68°

2 AM
Showers
40%
68°

68°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

76°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

78°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

79°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

