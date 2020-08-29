Saturday, August 29 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday, a cold front will push in from the north. It will be dry and bring a few clouds to start. Then storms will start to fire up late in the afternoon and evening south of Highway 60. One or two could become strong to severe with main threats being heavy rain, gusty winds up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

That front will stall near the state line and will act as a magnet for rounds of showers and storms into mid-week.

Sunday will bring a healthier chance of shower and storm chances. One or two could become strong to severe. Temperatures will also be cooler, only topping off in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday into Wednesday, rounds of showers and storms are expected. With multiple rounds, flooding will become a concern by the middle of the week. This rain will help our drought conditions tremendously. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s. Models are trending cooler into the end of next week and into the weekend. Something that will be monitored.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Generally clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 71°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 20% 89° 71°

Saturday

89° / 69°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 30% 89° 69°

Sunday

82° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 70% 82° 69°

Monday

83° / 69°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 40% 83° 69°

Tuesday

81° / 65°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 81° 65°

Wednesday

82° / 65°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 82° 65°

Thursday

83° / 64°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 83° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

2 AM
Clear
10%
71°

73°

3 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
10%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
72°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
89°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

73°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

71°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
71°

70°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
70°

70°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
70°

69°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
69°

Trending Stories