Saturday, August 27 Morning Forecast

As the summer is starting to slow day, the lake forecast is going to be warm all weekend with mostly sunny skies. Sunday, there will be a better chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Don’t forget the sunscreen if you are going to hang out outside, as the UV Index will be a 9.

Today temperatures will remain in the low 90s with sunny skies. A few spotty showers and storms cannot be ruled out, but most areas will remain dry. The heatwave will start to deflate as a cold front comes through, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and rain chances. Sunday temperatures will slightly be cooler with those chances for afternoon showers and storms.

Tropical Storm Ida will be moving onshore Monday in Lousiana, continuing up through Mississippi and Tennessee. The Ozarks will only see the minimal impacts with this storm. Ida will bring cloud cover, which will bring cooler temperatures down and a chance for spotty showers, mainly in the east.