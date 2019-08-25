Breaking News
Saturday, August 24 Overnight Forecast

Shower chances continue, cool week ahead —

We saw plenty of cloud coverage and scattered showers today. Both played a major role in our temperatures, which only topped off in the lower 70’s area-wide, almost fall-like. We’ll keep the clouds and shower chances into the overnight hours. Much like we saw today, not everyone will see rain but keep the umbrella handy if you have any plans. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 60’s.

The same front that has been the trigger for showers and storms will finally push out of the Ozarks. A storm complex out of Kansas and Nebraska will push in during the morning hours of the day Sunday. This system will weaken as it pushes in but will be the trigger for redeveloping showers and storms during the day. Not everyone will see rain and the day will not be a complete washout. A few storms could be strong to severe during the afternoon with flooding and frequent lightning being the main concerns. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 70’s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60’s.

With the already saturated ground and aggravated rivers and creeks, flooding will continue to be a concern. As always, never walk, swim, or play in the floodwaters, and remember to turn around, don’t drown.

Monday into Tuesday, another front will push through that will bring us another chance of showers and storms, keeping temperatures in the 80’s. 

We will finally dry out by the middle of next week with unseasonally cool conditions for the end of the workweek.

Cloudy

Springfield

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy
66°F Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Light Rain

Branson

66°F Light Rain Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy
65°F Cloudy
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Harrison

68°F Fog Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
65°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 66°
% ° 66°

Sunday

83° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 69°

Monday

88° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 67°

Tuesday

83° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 83° 62°

Wednesday

81° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 81° 61°

Thursday

84° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 84° 65°

Friday

84° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 84° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
67°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
68°

69°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
69°

70°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
70°

72°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
72°

76°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
76°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
78°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
80°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
81°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
81°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
76°

74°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

74°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
74°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
74°

73°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
73°

72°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
72°

72°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
72°

