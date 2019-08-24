Breaking News
Saturday, August 24 Forecast

Shower chances continue into the weekend and early next week —

The same front that has been the trigger for showers and storms will continue to slowly sag south through the night and into Saturday. Shower chances continue Saturday thanks to this front. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with otherwise mostly cloudy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Sunday was originally thought to be mostly dry but it now looks like we will see scattered showers and storms through the day. Not everyone will see rain but the chances are there. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s once again on the cool side. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Flooding is also a concern with the already saturated ground and aggravated rivers and creeks. As always, never walk, swim, or play in the floodwaters, and remember to turn around, don’t drown.

Monday into Tuesday, another front will push through that will bring us another chance of showers and storms, keeping temperatures in the 80’s. 

We will finally dry out by the middle of next week with unseasonally cool conditions for the end of the workweek.

Cloudy

Springfield

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers
67°F Showers
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Light Rain

Branson

72°F Light Rain Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain
68°F Rain
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Light Rain

Harrison

70°F Light Rain Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
67°F Thunderstorms
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 66°
% ° 66°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 78° 66°

Sunday

81° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 68°

Monday

87° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 68°

Tuesday

83° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 83° 63°

Wednesday

81° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 81° 63°

Thursday

83° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 83° 65°

Hourly Forecast

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
71°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
1%
71°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

4 AM
Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
18%
69°

69°

6 AM
Showers
38%
69°

67°

7 AM
Showers
46%
67°

68°

8 AM
Showers
52%
68°

68°

9 AM
Showers
50%
68°

70°

10 AM
Showers
51%
70°

72°

11 AM
Showers
48%
72°

74°

12 PM
Showers
45%
74°

76°

1 PM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

2 PM
Showers
41%
76°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
77°

76°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
76°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
21%
75°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
74°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
70°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
70°

