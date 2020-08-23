Saturday, August 22 Overnight Forecast

The August heat has returned! It was hot today with temperatures topping off in the lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. The heat and humidity stick around for much of next week, but there is rain in the forecast!!!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 60’s, still fairly comfortable, under mostly starry skies.

Sunday, we will continue our gradual warming trend with temperatures topping off in the lower 90’s. The humidity makes a return Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday into Wednesday temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. You can also expect plenty of sunshine each day. Clouds will start to increase on Wednesday as two tropical systems approach the Gulf Coast. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

After that, the forecast gets tricky. There are two tropical systems in the Atlantic that need to be monitored as we head into next week. Both system are forecasted to reach the Gulf of Mexico by next week and make landfall either Monday or Wednesday on the gulf coast. Why is this important? Well, one system’s remnants could reach the Ozarks as early as Thursday into the weekend. That would bring heavy rainfall and concerns of flooding. It’s tricky because the systems are so far out and we are still several days out, so things could change. Both systems are forecasted to become hurricanes some time at the beginning of next week. As always, we will keep you updated as time goes on.

Clear

Springfield

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

92° / 66°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 92° 66°

Sunday

92° / 67°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 92° 67°

Monday

94° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 67°

Tuesday

94° / 68°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 94° 68°

Wednesday

92° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 92° 70°

Thursday

90° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 20% 90° 70°

Friday

88° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

11 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

1 AM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

2 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
0%
67°

67°

4 AM
Clear
0%
67°

67°

5 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

6 AM
Clear
0%
66°

66°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

83°

8 PM
Clear
0%
83°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

