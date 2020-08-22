Saturday, August 22 Forecast

Saturday, we start to an uptick in temperatures. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Dewpoints will stay in the lower 60’s so it won’t feel too humid during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Sunday, we will continue our gradual warming trend with temperatures topping off in the lower 90’s. The humidity makes a return Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday into Wednesday temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. You can also expect plenty of sunshine each day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

After that, the forecast gets tricky. There are two tropical systems in the Atlantic that need to be monitored as we head into next week. Both system are forecasted to reach the Gulf of Mexico by next week and make landfall either Tuesday or Wednesday on the gulf coast. Why is this important? Well, one system’s remnants could reach the Ozarks as early as Thursday into the weekend. That would bring heavy rainfall and concerns of flooding. It’s tricky because the systems are so far out and we are still several days out, so things could change. As always, we will keep you updated as time goes on.

Clear

Springfield

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 62°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 89° 62°

Saturday

91° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 65°

Sunday

93° / 68°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 93° 68°

Monday

93° / 68°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 93° 68°

Tuesday

94° / 69°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 94° 69°

Wednesday

94° / 69°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 94° 69°

Thursday

91° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

1 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

3 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
62°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

80°

8 PM
Clear
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

11 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

12 AM
Clear
0%
72°

