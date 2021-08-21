Saturday, August 21 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

73° / 68°
Clear
Clear 0% 73° 68°

Sunday

90° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 72°

Monday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Tuesday

97° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 97° 74°

Wednesday

96° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 96° 73°

Thursday

93° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 93° 72°

Friday

91° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 91° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

1 AM
Clear
3%
73°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
72°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
72°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
71°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
70°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
84°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
86°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
88°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
89°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
84°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
13%
81°

80°

10 PM
Clear
9%
80°

79°

11 PM
Clear
9%
79°

78°

12 AM
Clear
8%
78°

A cold front came through last night bringing the Ozarks some much-needed rain. The line that came through dumped around 5 inches in the northwestern counties and slowly lost the moisture, but most areas received an inch. The rain and the front helped keep things a bit cooler today. Unfortunately, that will not be the case tomorrow and next week.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

A warm front sweeps through tomorrow, increasing the temperatures, and it will help the ridge build, which will stick around this week. The heatwave will be felt as early as tomorrow, but the real heat will be on for the beginning of next week and throughout the week. Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the next seven days, with little relief in sight.

Sunday, a slight chance for isolated storms will stick around with temperatures in the 90s. If you are heading to the lake, make sure to have a phone handy in case of a pop-up storm. Temperatures will make you want to get in the water. Partly sunny skies Saturday with mostly sunny skies to close out the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Branson

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph WSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Harrison

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Rolla

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

West Plains

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100