Saturday, August 17 Overnight Forecast

Rain Chances Sunday, Heat & Humidity Return —

Stubborn clouds and showers kept temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s on Friday with overnight lows in the 60’s. Today, temperatures were in the lower to middle 80’s to the north, around 90 here in Springfield, and in the lower 90’s to the south thanks to showers and clouds that split the Ozarks. Overnight tonight, we’ll keep a chance of showers or two, not looking at widespread rain, with temperatures in the lower to middle 70’s.

OVERNIGHT PLANNER shows temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 70's under mostly cloudy skies. A shower or two is possible but most of the area will stay dry. #kolr10wx #mowx pic.twitter.com/EtsMJqWdOQ — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) August 17, 2019

Sunday, scattered showers and storms will be likely. There is a slight risk of severe weather during the day. Large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain will be the primary threats for strong to severe storms, mainly along and west of Highway 65. Temperatures will be tricky, given the rain chances. They will vary in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s, based on who gets to see more sunshine. Here in Springfield, I think we will hover right around 90 degrees. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.





An area of hot and humid air will move into the Ozarks from the south, making for a steamy start to the week.

Monday and Tuesday will both be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. While heat alerts have not been issued yet, there is a chance that they will be for both days. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

As we have seen all summer season, the heatwave will not last. A front will push through Wednesday and linger around through the end of the week. Temperatures will be cooler, in the middle 80’s, with a chance of showers and storms each day.