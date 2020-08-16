Saturday, August 15 Overnight Forecast

A cold front came through the Ozarks today, bringing a few showers and storms to the area. Not everyone saw rain and most of those storms were short-lived. Behind that front will be pleasant conditions with less humid air. It will still be warm but below-average for this time of year.

Overnight tonight cool, less humid air will move in. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s under mostly starry skies.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. It will be noticeably less humid with temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Monday will be a bit warmer with temperatures again in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s but still with low humidity levels. A reinforcement of cool air will move in from the north for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Tuesday will be so nice with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 80’s. Dewpoints will remain in the 50’s, making for a pleasant afternoon! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with sunny skies during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s to lower to middle 60’s under mostly starry skies. Overall, a quiet, below-average week ahead. Little to no rain chances are expected, which is not great for our drought conditions.