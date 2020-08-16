Saturday, August 15 Overnight Forecast

A cold front came through the Ozarks today, bringing a few showers and storms to the area. Not everyone saw rain and most of those storms were short-lived. Behind that front will be pleasant conditions with less humid air. It will still be warm but below-average for this time of year.

Overnight tonight cool, less humid air will move in. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s under mostly starry skies.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. It will be noticeably less humid with temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Monday will be a bit warmer with temperatures again in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s but still with low humidity levels. A reinforcement of cool air will move in from the north for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Tuesday will be so nice with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 80’s. Dewpoints will remain in the 50’s, making for a pleasant afternoon! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with sunny skies during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s to lower to middle 60’s under mostly starry skies. Overall, a quiet, below-average week ahead. Little to no rain chances are expected, which is not great for our drought conditions.

Clear

Springfield

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

81°F Few Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

80°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Rolla

76°F Few Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

West Plains

79°F Few Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

90° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 90° 64°

Sunday

86° / 64°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 86° 64°

Monday

89° / 64°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 89° 64°

Tuesday

84° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 84° 62°

Wednesday

85° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 85° 62°

Thursday

85° / 64°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 85° 64°

Friday

87° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
10%
71°

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
10%
68°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
63°

66°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

78°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

