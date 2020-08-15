Saturday, August 15 Forecast

Here’s the latest drought update:

Saturday will be hot and humid with temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. A cold front will push through the Ozarks, bringing a chance for isolated showers during the afternoon. Behind this cold front is cooler air and drier air! This means conditions will be pleasant for much of next week! Overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 60’s.

Sunday will be so nice! Temperatures will still be in the middle and upper 80’s but with much less humid conditions under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s!

Monday will be sunny with temperatures in the middle and upper 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Tuesday into the end of next week, temperatures will be below average, topping off in the lower 80’s with less humid conditions, making for a nice week. With that being said, there are little to no rain chances next week, which is not good for our drought conditions.

Clear

Springfield

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

73°F Few Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Generally clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 90° 70°

Saturday

90° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 90° 63°

Sunday

86° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 86° 62°

Monday

87° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 87° 62°

Tuesday

82° / 60°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 82° 60°

Wednesday

82° / 62°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 82° 62°

Thursday

83° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 83° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

4 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

5 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

6 AM
Clear
10%
70°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
70°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
10%
71°

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

