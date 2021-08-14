Saturday, August 14 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

84° / 64°
Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers 30% 84° 64°

Sunday

84° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 64°

Monday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 66°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 68°

Friday

85° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 85° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

11 PM
Clear
1%
74°

72°

12 AM
Clear
1%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
1%
71°

69°

2 AM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
2%
67°

67°

5 AM
Clear
3%
67°

66°

6 AM
Clear
6%
66°

65°

7 AM
Sunny
9%
65°

68°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
68°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
73°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
5%
76°

79°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

80°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

9 PM
Clear
1%
74°

72°

10 PM
Clear
1%
72°

Temperatures are feeling very nice outside this evening, with dew points continuing to decrease. Tonight mostly clear skies and bottoming out in the upper 50s low 60s. Temperatures tomorrow will feel very nice with below-average highs.

Daily highs have been above average for the only four days in August, and it looks like it will be a while before that happens again. Thanks to a cold front which will keep the temperatures below average and lower dew points. Tomorrow’s high will be in the low to mid-80s.

Once that front moves through Sunday, the dew points will drop, and mild, dry conditions will set in. Sunday will be the best day to play golf with the sun coming back out and the low dew points.

The lake forecast Sunday will be in the mid-80s with sunny skies and low humidity levels.

Once the workweek starts, temperatures will be increasing as well as the dew points. Since the temperatures will increase and the daytime heating will increase the instability in the atmosphere, a summer afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for the end of next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

