Saturday, August 14 Overnight Forecast

Temperatures are feeling very nice outside this evening, with dew points continuing to decrease. Tonight mostly clear skies and bottoming out in the upper 50s low 60s. Temperatures tomorrow will feel very nice with below-average highs.

Daily highs have been above average for the only four days in August, and it looks like it will be a while before that happens again. Thanks to a cold front which will keep the temperatures below average and lower dew points. Tomorrow’s high will be in the low to mid-80s.

Once that front moves through Sunday, the dew points will drop, and mild, dry conditions will set in. Sunday will be the best day to play golf with the sun coming back out and the low dew points.

The lake forecast Sunday will be in the mid-80s with sunny skies and low humidity levels.

Once the workweek starts, temperatures will be increasing as well as the dew points. Since the temperatures will increase and the daytime heating will increase the instability in the atmosphere, a summer afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for the end of next week.