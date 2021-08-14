Saturday, August 14 Morning Forecast

Daily highs have been above average for the last four days. However, this is coming to an end as we head into the weekend. Thanks to a cold front which will bring a chance for scattered showers south of I-44 tomorrow. Tomorrow’s high will be below average in the low to mid-80s, with a chance for isolated storms. The rain and storms will linger in the southwestern half of the area tomorrow.

Once that front moves through Sunday, the dew points will drop, and mild, dry conditions will set in. Sunday will be the best day to play golf with the sun coming back out and the low dew points.

The lake forecast will start partly sunny Saturday with some isolated showers and storms with light winds from the east. Sunday in the mid-80s with sunny skies and low humidity levels.

Once the workweek starts, temperatures will be increasing as well as the dew points. Since the temperatures will increase and the daytime heating will increase the instability in the atmosphere, a summer afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for the end of next week.