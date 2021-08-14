Saturday, August 14 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

87° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 69°

Saturday

84° / 64°
Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers 30% 84° 64°

Sunday

83° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 64°

Monday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 66°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 68°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
72°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
71°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
70°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
70°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
17%
71°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
78°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
82°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
8%
82°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
9%
76°

73°

9 PM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

10 PM
Clear
9%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
9%
69°

Daily highs have been above average for the last four days. However, this is coming to an end as we head into the weekend. Thanks to a cold front which will bring a chance for scattered showers south of I-44 tomorrow. Tomorrow’s high will be below average in the low to mid-80s, with a chance for isolated storms. The rain and storms will linger in the southwestern half of the area tomorrow.

Once that front moves through Sunday, the dew points will drop, and mild, dry conditions will set in. Sunday will be the best day to play golf with the sun coming back out and the low dew points.

The lake forecast will start partly sunny Saturday with some isolated showers and storms with light winds from the east. Sunday in the mid-80s with sunny skies and low humidity levels.

Once the workweek starts, temperatures will be increasing as well as the dew points. Since the temperatures will increase and the daytime heating will increase the instability in the atmosphere, a summer afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for the end of next week.

Fair

Springfield Mo

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Couple of showers possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
69°F A few clouds from time to time. Couple of showers possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
2 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

West Plains

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

