Saturday, August 10 Overnight Forecast

Hot & humid conditions returning, heat alerts issued —

HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED for Monday at 1 PM through 8 PM. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 90’s with heat index values in the triple digits. THINGS TO REMEMBER DURING EXTREME HEAT: check on the pets and elderly, never leave a child or pet in a hot car, wear light-colored clothes, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks inside if you can. Know the signs for heat exhaustion and a heat stroke.

Overnight tonight temperatures will stay warm, in the middle and upper 70’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday, a chance of showers and storms continues, mainly from after sunrise through early afternoon. Not everyone will see rain and the day will not be a washout. Conditions will dry out during the afternoon which will allow temperatures to soar and feel-like temperatures to follow. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with heat index values in the upper 90’s to triple digits. A heat advisory has been issued for counties along I-49 on Sunday from 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s.

Monday our heatwave continues. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 90’s with feel-like values in the triple digits area-wide under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest from 5-10 mph and gusting up to 20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 70’s.

Tuesday, a cold front will push through as our pattern begins to flatten out. This opens the door to our next shower chances. Not everyone will see rain and the day will not be a washout. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Wednesday through the weekend, temperatures will be around average, in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine.