Saturday, August 10 Forecast

Chance of showers continues, heat returns —

Saturday, a chance of showers and storms continues with the front lingering around. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. As clouds clear out, mainly in southwest Missouri, feel-like temperatures will top off in the upper 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s, staying warm and muggy.

A summer ridge will begin to build into the area bringing hot and humid conditions. Temperatures will top off in the 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits.

Sunday, the chance of showers and storms continues, mainly in the northern Ozarks. A marginal risk for severe weather is possible, mainly in the form of heavy rain and lightning. The rest of the Ozarks should remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Heat advisories are possible so stay up to date with the forecast as we get closer. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s.

Monday will be hot and humid! Temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits area-wide. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70’s.

Tuesday a front will push through bringing shower chances and breaking the heat. While timing still needs to be nailed down, you can expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s under a mix of sun and clouds but nice conditions thanks to the front that will keep our dewpoints at the bottom of the muggy meter.

By the end of the week, temperatures will stay in the upper 80’s and we stay dry through the weekend.

Fair

Springfield

79°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
75°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
74°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

90° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 75°

Sunday

92° / 76°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 76°

Monday

98° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 98° 76°

Tuesday

87° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 66°

Wednesday

85° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 85° 65°

Thursday

86° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 67°

Friday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
78°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
77°

76°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
76°

76°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
76°

76°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

78°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
78°

80°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°