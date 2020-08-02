Saturday, August 1 Overnight Forecast

Let’s talk about July. It was a hot and humid start to the month with a few 80’s sprinkled in there. We cooled off A LOT by the end of the month. We were about 1° below average for the month. It was also a dry month. The rain we had this week helped a lot but we were still about an inch below normal for the month.

It was a beautiful start to August! Temps in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with a few clouds! This will be the pattern for much of next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday, a chance of shower and storms are possible during the afternoon hours. Not looking at a washout day, just keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Monday into Wednesday will be beautiful! Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s each day with just a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s, open window weather!

Rain chances return by the end of the week as we become more unsettled. Temperatures will start creeping up into the upper 80’s by the weekend.

Clear

Springfield

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Clear

Clear

Clear

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

81° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 81° 63°

Sunday

82° / 62°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 62°

Monday

79° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 58°

Tuesday

80° / 58°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 80° 58°

Wednesday

82° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 63°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 66°

Friday

87° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 70°

Hourly Forecast

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

65°

2 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

75°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

76°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

78°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

