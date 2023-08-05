The majority of the Ozarks stayed under the 90-degree threshold, a feat that has rarely been achieved in the last couple of weeks. The main reason for this was due to the precipitation that pushed into our area late morning.

The increase in cloud cover and rainfall caused temperatures to tank for the day. While the clear skies started to return, the hot temperatures weren’t able to do the same. The cooler temperatures today offer a sneak peek of what we can expect over the coming days.

I am sure many of you are excited to hear that temperatures should remain around or below the monthly average of 90 degrees for the next 10 days. It will provide some much needed relief from all the warm weather we’ve been experiencing I say!

While cooler temperatures are coming, I’m sorry to say it won’t be all sunshine and rainbows for the coming days. Later tonight, a strong chance of severe weather will sweep across the South. The main concern will come in the form of damaging winds and flooding. Additionally, we will be under the gun of more severe weather this coming Wednesday.

