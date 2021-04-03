Saturday, April 3 Forecast

Saturday looks great for any Easter egg hunts! Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40’s.

Easter Sunday looks even better! Temperatures for morning services will be in the 60’s. By the time brunch and more egg hunts roll around, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s! Sunday dinner will be warm still with temperatures in the 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Monday as we return to work, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 50’s.

Tuesday we will add a few more clouds and few degrees. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Our pattern will shift mid-week with our next storm chances on Wednesday. Severe weather is not out of the question but it is still too early to tell the threats and timing. We will end the week with temperatures in the 60’s with a few clouds.