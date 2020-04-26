Saturday, April 25 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Nice Sunday, next shower/storm chances --

We started the day off with scattered showers leftover from a storm system that pushed through Friday night. We saw a general 1-2″ of rainfall, mainly near and north of the interstate with a few isolated spots south of the interstate. A few low water crossings could still be flooded so, as always, turn around, don’t drown. After showers and clouds moved out, the sunshine returned but wow, it was windy! We saw gusts anywhere between 30-40 mph. Temperatures topped off in the lower to middle 60’s. Winds will start to calm down for the overnight hours.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s under mostly starry skies. Some patchy fog is possible tonight as well.

Sunday will be beautiful! Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly sunny skies! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s. Clouds will increase Sunday night.

Monday there is a chance of scattered showers. It will not be a wash out day but it would be a good idea to have the umbrella handy. Temperatures will still top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

Tuesday a stronger storm will push through. This will bring scattered showers and storms. The severe threat right now looks low but something to continue to monitor, especially in far southwest Missouri. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Wednesday looks to be cooler but still in the middle 60’s with a few clouds sticking around. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Thursday into the weekend temperatures will make it back into the 70’s and 80’s by the weekend.

Clear

Springfield

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

55°F Few Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

49°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

62° / 43°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 62° 43°

Sunday

70° / 51°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 51°

Monday

70° / 57°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 70° 57°

Tuesday

72° / 51°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 72° 51°

Wednesday

66° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 66° 48°

Thursday

70° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 70° 51°

Friday

76° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

10 PM
Clear
10%
51°

50°

11 PM
Clear
10%
50°

48°

12 AM
Clear
10%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

2 AM
Clear
10%
46°

46°

3 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

4 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

5 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

6 AM
Clear
10%
43°

43°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
43°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
48°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

61°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

58°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

