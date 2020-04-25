Saturday, April 25 Forecast

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for parts of the Ozarks until 9 AM Saturday morning. With already saturated soils and 1-2″ of rain possible Friday night into Saturday morning, flooding is a concern. As always, turn around, don’t drown.





Saturday, lingering showers will continue during the morning hours. Those will move out and clouds will be slow to clear during the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s. It will be breezy on Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend with temperatures in the lower 70’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Monday will be warm with temperatures in the lower 70’s. Increasing clouds will be likely during the day and maybe a shower or two. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Tuesday another storm will push through bringing another chance of showers and storms. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be almost identical with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. A few clouds will move in for Friday.