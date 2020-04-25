Saturday, April 25 Forecast

Weather

Cloudy Saturday, sunny Sunday --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for parts of the Ozarks until 9 AM Saturday morning. With already saturated soils and 1-2″ of rain possible Friday night into Saturday morning, flooding is a concern. As always, turn around, don’t drown.

Saturday, lingering showers will continue during the morning hours. Those will move out and clouds will be slow to clear during the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s. It will be breezy on Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend with temperatures in the lower 70’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Monday will be warm with temperatures in the lower 70’s. Increasing clouds will be likely during the day and maybe a shower or two. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Tuesday another storm will push through bringing another chance of showers and storms. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be almost identical with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. A few clouds will move in for Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Springfield

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to a steadier rain and gusty winds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
52°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to a steadier rain and gusty winds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
53°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Harrison

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
51°F Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
53°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely, heavy at times in the evening. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
55°F Rain likely, heavy at times in the evening. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 52°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 67° 52°

Saturday

62° / 43°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 62° 43°

Sunday

70° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 50°

Monday

71° / 56°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 20% 71° 56°

Tuesday

70° / 51°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 70° 51°

Wednesday

68° / 47°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 68° 47°

Thursday

70° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 70° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

1 AM
Rain
70%
55°

54°

2 AM
Rain
70%
54°

55°

3 AM
Rain
100%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
100%
55°

54°

5 AM
Rain
90%
54°

53°

6 AM
Light Rain
70%
53°

51°

7 AM
Showers
40%
51°

53°

8 AM
Showers
40%
53°

53°

9 AM
Showers
40%
53°

52°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
52°

53°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

55°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

57°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

58°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

56°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

54°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
54°

51°

10 PM
Clear
10%
51°

50°

11 PM
Clear
10%
50°

48°

12 AM
Clear
10%
48°

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour

Trending Stories

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate