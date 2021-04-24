Saturday, April 24 Overnight Forecast

We started off the day with showers and clouds. The clouds moved out this afternoon and we ended the day with sunshine! We have a nice stretch of weather before the rain chances return.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s with patchy fog possible and mostly starry skies.

Sunday temperatures will soar into the lower 70’s with breezy conditions helping push those temperatures in the 70’s. You can expect plenty of sunshine during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 50’s.







Monday will again be warm and breezy with temperatures topping off in the lower 80’s!! You can again expect plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Our pattern changes into Tuesday and all eyes are on the next storm system coming in.

Tuesday evening into the overnight hours a storm will move in. This storm could bring the chance for strong to severe storms overnight and again into Wednesday. Showers linger into Thursday. This brings the concern for heavy rain and flooding with several inches of rain expected. Stay weather aware into the middle of next week.

The end of next week looks quiet and mild.