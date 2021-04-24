Saturday, April 24 Overnight Forecast

We started off the day with showers and clouds. The clouds moved out this afternoon and we ended the day with sunshine! We have a nice stretch of weather before the rain chances return.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s with patchy fog possible and mostly starry skies.

Sunday temperatures will soar into the lower 70’s with breezy conditions helping push those temperatures in the 70’s. You can expect plenty of sunshine during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 50’s.

Monday will again be warm and breezy with temperatures topping off in the lower 80’s!! You can again expect plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Our pattern changes into Tuesday and all eyes are on the next storm system coming in.

Tuesday evening into the overnight hours a storm will move in. This storm could bring the chance for strong to severe storms overnight and again into Wednesday. Showers linger into Thursday. This brings the concern for heavy rain and flooding with several inches of rain expected. Stay weather aware into the middle of next week.

The end of next week looks quiet and mild.

Clear

Springfield Mo

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
1 mph NNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NNW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

50°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

55° / 43°
Clear
Clear 0% 55° 43°

Sunday

72° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 72° 54°

Monday

81° / 63°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 5% 81° 63°

Tuesday

80° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 37% 80° 62°

Wednesday

70° / 55°
Showers
Showers 55% 70° 55°

Thursday

66° / 47°
Showers
Showers 38% 66° 47°

Friday

68° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 68° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

10 PM
Clear
3%
54°

52°

11 PM
Clear
4%
52°

50°

12 AM
Clear
4%
50°

48°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
48°

46°

2 AM
Clear
3%
46°

45°

3 AM
Clear
4%
45°

44°

4 AM
Clear
5%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

6 AM
Clear
7%
44°

44°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
44°

49°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
49°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
55°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

63°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

65°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

70°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
70°

66°

8 PM
Clear
1%
66°

64°

9 PM
Clear
2%
64°
