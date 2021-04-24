Saturday, April 24 Forecast

Saturday, the rain will exit early on in the day from west to east. I think by the afternoon the sunshine will try to come out. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Sunday temperatures will soar into the lower 70’s with breezy conditions helping push those temperatures in the 70’s. You can expect plenty of sunshine during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Monday will again be warm and breezy with temperatures topping off in the lower 80’s!! You can again expect plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Our pattern changes into Tuesday and all eyes are on the next storm system coming in.

Tuesday evening into the overnight hours a storm will move in. This storm could bring the chance for strong to severe storms overnight and again into Wednesday. Showers linger into Thursday. This brings the concern for heavy rain and flooding with several inches of rain expected. Stay weather aware into the middle of next week.

Rain

Springfield Mo

52°F Rain Feels like 49°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Branson

53°F Rain Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Harrison

52°F Rain Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Rolla

51°F Rain Feels like 48°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

West Plains

52°F Rain Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 51°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 41% 63° 51°

Saturday

62° / 42°
AM Rain
AM Rain 85% 62° 42°

Sunday

72° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 72° 54°

Monday

81° / 63°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 5% 81° 63°

Tuesday

79° / 61°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 79° 61°

Wednesday

71° / 51°
Showers
Showers 55% 71° 51°

Thursday

64° / 43°
Showers
Showers 38% 64° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

2 AM
Light Rain
95%
52°

52°

3 AM
Rain
84%
52°

52°

4 AM
Light Rain
73%
52°

51°

5 AM
Rain
88%
51°

51°

6 AM
Rain
99%
51°

51°

7 AM
Rain
100%
51°

51°

8 AM
Rain
93%
51°

52°

9 AM
Rain
91%
52°

52°

10 AM
Rain
82%
52°

54°

11 AM
Light Rain
62%
54°

54°

12 PM
Showers
41%
54°

57°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
14%
57°

58°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
60°

61°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

61°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

60°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
60°

57°

8 PM
Clear
5%
57°

53°

9 PM
Clear
6%
53°

52°

10 PM
Clear
7%
52°

51°

11 PM
Clear
7%
51°

49°

12 AM
Clear
9%
49°

48°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
48°

