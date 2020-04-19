Saturday, April 18 Overnight Forecast

Rain returns Sunday, warm-up early next week --

BRRRR!! We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 20’s! Thankfully the sun came out and temperatures soared back into the lower 60’s. Unfortunately, the sunshine does not stick around for the rest of the weekend. It does, however, return for the beginning of the week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s. Moisture will increase during the evening and overnight hours. Clouds will increase as will rain showers that will continue into the morning hours.

Sunday looks warm but wet. Showers are likely throughout the day. Generally looking at light showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder especially closer to the state line. Anywhere between half an inch to an inch is possible with locally heavier spots where heavier pockets of rain set up. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Monday will be mostly dry but a hiccup in the atmosphere will push through bringing a chance of light showers. Little accumulation is expected. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the lower 70’s and overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Wednesday is Earth Day and will be the start of our unsettled pattern.

A stronger storm system will push through bringing a chance of showers and storms. This will need to be monitored for severe weather potential. A chance of showers sticks around for the rest of the week with temperatures ranging from the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Clear

Springfield

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

63° / 47°
More sun than clouds
Sunday

62° / 41°
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
Monday

69° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Tuesday

72° / 52°
More sun than clouds
Wednesday

66° / 53°
Showers
Thursday

68° / 50°
Chance of showers
Friday

70° / 50°
Partly cloudy
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
50°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

1 AM
Showers
40%
48°

49°

2 AM
Showers
40%
49°

49°

3 AM
Showers
60%
49°

46°

4 AM
Light Rain
80%
46°

46°

5 AM
Light Rain
70%
46°

46°

6 AM
Light Rain
60%
46°

47°

7 AM
Showers
40%
47°

48°

8 AM
Showers
50%
48°

49°

9 AM
Showers
60%
49°

50°

10 AM
Showers
60%
50°

51°

11 AM
Showers
40%
51°

55°

12 PM
Showers
40%
55°

56°

1 PM
Showers
40%
56°

58°

2 PM
Showers
50%
58°

60°

3 PM
Showers
40%
60°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

59°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

55°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

52°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

50°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
50°
