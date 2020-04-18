Saturday, April 18 Forecast

Sunny Saturday, rainy Sunday --

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 1 AM through 10 AM for almost all of our counties. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from 1 AM through 10 AM for counties to our east, Shannon, Dent, and Oregon Counties.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with temperatures in the lower 60’s under mostly sunny skies thanks to an area of high pressure that will sit directly over us. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s. High pressure will move out and rain showers will start to move in.

Sunday will be warm with temperatures in the lower 60’s but damp with showers likely through the day. The main core of this storm will pass to our south so no severe weather is expected for the Ozarks. Severe weather, however, is expected for the deep south once again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Monday the sunshine returns with temperatures topping off in the upper 60’s and overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday looks to the peak of our warming trend with temperatures in the lower and middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop back into the lower 50’s.

Wednesday is Earth Day! Temperatures will be in the middle 60’s with a chance of showers and storms. This wet and unsettled pattern continues into the weekend.

Clear

Springfield

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

39°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

41°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

34°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

41°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

50° / 30°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 50° 30°

Saturday

63° / 47°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 63° 47°

Sunday

61° / 40°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 61° 40°

Monday

67° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 67° 47°

Tuesday

73° / 53°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 73° 53°

Wednesday

66° / 52°
Showers
Showers 60% 66° 52°

Thursday

70° / 52°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 70° 52°

Hourly Forecast

36°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

3 AM
Clear
10%
34°

32°

4 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
30°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
33°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

63°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

54°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
50°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
49°
