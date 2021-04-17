Saturday, April 17 Forecast

Saturday will be wet again with showers during the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s. Showers will continue into Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Sunday, I have kept a chance for a few showers, mainly scattered and light in nature. Temperatures will be in the middle 50’s again. Showers should come to an end Sunday night with temperatures dropping into the upper 30’s.

Monday will be the driest and nicest day over the next 7 days. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine! This will be short-lived. A front will push in overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing colder temperatures and another chance at rain.

Tuesday, rain and, yes, snow showers are possible with the colder temperatures. Temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop below freezing so another freeze will be likely. This could cause some damage to plants, so take precautions now for next week.

Wednesday and Thursday we warm back up into the 50’s with overnight lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Showers will be possible again by the end of next week.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

46°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

48°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph SSE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

47°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

46°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

48°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
2 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 44°
Rain
Rain 80% 52° 44°

Saturday

54° / 40°
Showers
Showers 60% 54° 40°

Sunday

56° / 37°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 56° 37°

Monday

67° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 67° 38°

Tuesday

47° / 30°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 30% 47° 30°

Wednesday

55° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 55° 38°

Thursday

57° / 45°
Showers
Showers 33% 57° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

1 AM
Cloudy
17%
46°

46°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

45°

3 AM
Showers
42%
45°

45°

4 AM
Showers
57%
45°

45°

5 AM
Showers
59%
45°

45°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

44°

7 AM
Few Showers
34%
44°

44°

8 AM
Showers
45%
44°

45°

9 AM
Showers
39%
45°

46°

10 AM
Cloudy
23%
46°

48°

11 AM
Cloudy
22%
48°

49°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
49°

51°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

53°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

53°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

53°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

53°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

53°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
53°

53°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

50°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
50°

47°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
47°

47°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
47°

46°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
46°

45°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
45°

