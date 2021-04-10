Saturday, April 10 Overnight Forecast

It has been a rainy, cool, and damp day but by tomorrow we will have more sunshine with temperatures in the 70’s!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s with clearing skies. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph gusting up to 20 mph.

Sunday looks GREAT. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40’s.

Monday a cold front will come thru the Ozarks. It will be a mostly dry front but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, only topping off in the lower 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Our pattern will be favorable for cooler than normal conditions for most of the week and into the weekend. The jet stream will set up to our south, allowing for cooler air to stick around.

Tuesday will be cool with temperatures in the lower 60’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Thursday will be cool again with temperatures in the lower 60’s. Our next rain chance looks to come in overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures stay in the 60’s into the weekend.

Clear

Springfield Mo

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

50°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

51°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

49°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
43°F Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

54° / 42°
Showers
Showers 50% 54° 42°

Sunday

74° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 74° 47°

Monday

62° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 62° 40°

Tuesday

61° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 61° 41°

Wednesday

61° / 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 61° 41°

Thursday

62° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 45°

Friday

61° / 45°
Few Showers
Few Showers 30% 61° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

50°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

49°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

48°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
48°

47°

2 AM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

3 AM
Clear
2%
46°

44°

4 AM
Clear
2%
44°

43°

5 AM
Clear
6%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
6%
42°

41°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
41°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
45°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
51°

57°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
71°

65°

8 PM
Clear
2%
65°

61°

9 PM
Clear
2%
61°
