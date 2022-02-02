SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield, Missouri roads aren’t impossible to drive on, but back roads are a different story according to Paul Norman, a shopper at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Glenstone.

“They salted it pretty good for the main roads,” said Norman. “The side roads are slick right now and once the temperature keeps dropping it’ll just get worse and worse.”

Trucks with the Missouri Department of Transportation has its salt trucks out all over the state to keep up with the icy roads.

Daniel Vickers, a division training manager at O’Reilly, said people are coming in for all different kinds of supplies. Those items include ice scrapers, ice melt, generators, and more. He also says there is a lot to prepare for when a winter storm is coming to town.

“A lot of times you will have batteries go bad or sometimes you will have belts that can be issues or anything like that would be pretty common,” said Vickers. “We can go through lots of wiper blades or anything of that nature too.”

Vickers said there are a lot more people making a stop at O’Reilly compared to a typical day.

“Days like this you really see a heavy influx of customers,” said Vickers. ” as the storm comes in really you will see a lot more than you would on an average day.”