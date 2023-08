We broke a record in Springfield yesterday. We had to decent chance to take down the record high temperature of 100 degrees from 1972, but we broke a different record instead. We set an all-time high for the recorded heat index at 122 degrees!

Due to having so much moisture in the air, the overnight low temperatures aren’t dropping all that much. Last night temperatures “cooled off” to the low 80s before the sun came out to play again today.

Temperatures are going to stay at those scorching temperatures for the remainder of the work week. Thankfully, on Saturday the heat dome will begin to retreat back to the Southeast ushering in a period of much cooler weather.

So until then, stay safe from this dangerous heat! Drink plenty of water and limit your time in direct sunlight.