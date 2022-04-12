This list is a developing document. OzarksFirst will continue to reach out to counties in the Springfield area about storm shelters available to the public. Shelters are listed in alphabetical order by city.

BAKERSFIELD

  • Bakersfield High School | 1201 State Hwy O

BILLINGS

  • Next to Billings High School | 118 W Mt Vernon Rd

BUFFALO

  • Buffalo High School | 500 W Main St

CHADWICK

  • Chadwick High School | 7090 State Hwy 125 Chadwick

CLEVER

  • Clever High School | 6800 Missouri 14
  • Clever Elem-Middle School | 400 W. Brown Street

CONWAY

  • Conway High School | 726 W Jefferson Ave

FORSYTH

  • Forsyth Schools | 178 Panther St

GAINESVILLE

  • Gainesville Courthouse | 1 Court Square

HARTVILLE

  • Hartville Courthouse | 125 Court Square

HIGHLANDVILLE

  • Highlandville Elementary | 223 Kentling Ave

HOLLISTER

  • Hollister Middle School | 1798 State Highway BB

LEBANON

  • Joel E Barber K-8 | 16050 State Hwy KK
  • Lebanon Middle School | 2700 Buzz Pride Drive

MANSFIELD

  • Mansfield City Hall | 122 N. Business 60

MOUNTAIN GROVE

  • Mountain Grove Senior Center | 700 E State St
  • Mountain Grove City Hall | 100 E State St

NIXA

  • Inman Elementary | 1300 N. Nicholas Rd
  • Matthews Elementary | 605 S. Gregg Rd
  • Nixa High School | 514 S Nicholas Rd
  • Nixa Jr. High School | 205 North St

OZARK

  • Ozark Community Center | 1530 W. Jackson
  • Ozark Technical Community College (OTC) | 3369 W. Jackson

REPUBLIC

  • Sweeny Elementary | 720 N. Main St.

ROGERSVILLE

  • Upper Elementary School | 306 S. Mill
  • Rogersville Elementary School | 7297 E. Farm Road 164

SPARTA

  • Sparta School | 113 Division St

SPRINGFIELD

  • Delaware Elementary School | gymnasium,1505 S. Delaware
  • Fremont Elementary School | 2814 N. Fremont
  • Hillcrest High School | 3319 N. Grant Ave.
  • Jeffries Elementary School | 4051 S. Scenic Ave. 
  • Kickapoo High School | 3710 S. Jefferson Ave. 
  • Sherwood Elementary School | 2524 S. Golden Ave.
  • Sunshine Elementary School, gymnasium | 421 E. Sunshine
  • Westport K-8 School | 415 S. Golden Ave.

STOCKTON

  • Cedar County Courthouse basement | 113 South St
  • First Southern Baptist Church lower level | 405 Englewood Rd
  • Cedar County Jail underground parking garage | 202 S High St