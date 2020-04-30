ONE YEAR AGO: biggest outbreak since 2008

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – April 30, 2019, was a busy day.

It was the biggest outbreak of tornadoes since January 7 and 8, 2008.

29 tornadoes touch down that afternoon and evening across southwest Missouri and northern Arkansas. 28 were in Missouri and one in Arkansas.

Wheaton, MO Tornado

A batch of morning storms pushed an outflow boundary into southwest Missouri which acted as the focus for tornadic thunderstorms.

Bergman, AR Tornado

We started our coverage around 3 p.m. and went past 10 p.m. that night.

The strongest was an EF-2 that hit Ozark before slipping northeast past Highland Springs.

Here is a summary of the day’s event from the Springfield National Weather Service Office.