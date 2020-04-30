ONE YEAR AGO: biggest outbreak since 2008

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – April 30, 2019, was a busy day.

It was the biggest outbreak of tornadoes since January 7 and 8, 2008.

29 tornadoes touch down that afternoon and evening across southwest Missouri and northern Arkansas. 28 were in Missouri and one in Arkansas.

Wheaton, MO Tornado

A batch of morning storms pushed an outflow boundary into southwest Missouri which acted as the focus for tornadic thunderstorms.

Bergman, AR Tornado

We started our coverage around 3 p.m. and went past 10 p.m. that night.

The strongest was an EF-2 that hit Ozark before slipping northeast past Highland Springs.

Here is a summary of the day’s event from the Springfield National Weather Service Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
16 mph W
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Generally clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
17 mph NW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Generally clear. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 71° 50°

Friday

79° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 79° 58°

Saturday

84° / 62°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 84° 62°

Sunday

77° / 52°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 77° 52°

Monday

75° / 55°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 20% 75° 55°

Tuesday

69° / 49°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 69° 49°

Wednesday

71° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 71° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

61°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

57°

9 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

10 PM
Clear
10%
55°

53°

11 PM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

12 AM
Clear
10%
52°

50°

1 AM
Clear
10%
50°

50°

2 AM
Clear
10%
50°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

50°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
50°

50°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
50°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

66°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now