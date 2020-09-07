Monday, September 7 Morning Forecast

Labor Day is shaping up to be a little hotter still. It’s also looking quiet.

A front draped near I-70 will help pool moisture a bit more across Northern Missouri and this may be enough to trigger a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in Central Missouri today down to about Versailles, MO, east to St. Louis. Hot and dry weather will rule further south with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The pattern is an interesting one this week with a major blast of fall air moving south into the country. It looks like it will initially plunge south across the Intermountain West before slowly spreading east later this week. That means cooler weather will take longer to get here and it won’t pack the same punch.

Tuesday looks hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms northwest.

The cold front will edge southeast to about the interstate by Wednesday morning. Very warm weather will develop south of the front with mild temperatures to the north. Skies will be cloudier north of the frontal boundary and there will be a risk of spotty showers and thunderstorms mainly along and north of the front.

The front will continue to slowly slip southeast into Thursday. This will set the stage for a cloudier and showery finish to the week. Temperatures will be mild with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s.

Another front will approach the area on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy with a pop in temperatures with highs back in the low 80s. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms with the front late in the day or overnight. Mild and dry weather will move in to close out the weekend.

Clear

Springfield

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

92° / 67°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 92° 67°

Tuesday

87° / 65°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 20% 87° 65°

Wednesday

84° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 50% 84° 64°

Thursday

77° / 63°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 40% 77° 63°

Friday

75° / 65°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 75° 65°

Saturday

82° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 60°

Sunday

80° / 58°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 80° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

6 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
68°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

92°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

8 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
0%
77°

77°

12 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

1 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

2 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

3 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Clear
10%
73°

