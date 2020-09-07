Monday, September 7 Morning Forecast

Labor Day is shaping up to be a little hotter still. It’s also looking quiet.

A front draped near I-70 will help pool moisture a bit more across Northern Missouri and this may be enough to trigger a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in Central Missouri today down to about Versailles, MO, east to St. Louis. Hot and dry weather will rule further south with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The pattern is an interesting one this week with a major blast of fall air moving south into the country. It looks like it will initially plunge south across the Intermountain West before slowly spreading east later this week. That means cooler weather will take longer to get here and it won’t pack the same punch.

Tuesday looks hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms northwest.

The cold front will edge southeast to about the interstate by Wednesday morning. Very warm weather will develop south of the front with mild temperatures to the north. Skies will be cloudier north of the frontal boundary and there will be a risk of spotty showers and thunderstorms mainly along and north of the front.

The front will continue to slowly slip southeast into Thursday. This will set the stage for a cloudier and showery finish to the week. Temperatures will be mild with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s.

Another front will approach the area on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy with a pop in temperatures with highs back in the low 80s. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms with the front late in the day or overnight. Mild and dry weather will move in to close out the weekend.