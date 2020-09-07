Monday, September 7 Evening Forecast

Labor Day Weekend is closing on a hot note. Highs in the low 90s were common with the heat coming with hazy sunshine and humidity. The heat of today will slowly give way to a more fall-like pattern later this week.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies. Temperatures will remain warm with a nice breeze throughout the night.

Morning sun on Tuesday will give way to partly cloudy skies by afternoon near and north of the interstate. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms may try to pop up as well. Hot weather will hang around with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

A major blast of fall weather is diving south first before spreading east. This will keep the Ozarks from experiencing the full brunt of this autumn assault. Temperatures will gradually edge lower as the front settles into our area by the middle of the week.

The front will be draped along the interstate Wednesday with milder, cloudier weather to the north and hotter weather to the south. A few spotty showers are possible, mainly near and just north of the front.

By Thursday the milder pattern is settling across most of the area. This will hold through Friday. The storm that is delivering the shot of fall air will still be to the northwest. This should result in mostly cloudy skies and a chance for spotty showers both days. Temperatures won’t be as hot with highs generally in the low 80s.

Another cool front will race toward the area Saturday as the trough finally pushes east through the middle of the country. Partly sunny skies and a chance for showers and thunderstorms will come ahead of the front Saturday. Mild and less humid weather will follow Sunday and Monday.