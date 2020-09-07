Monday, September 7 Evening Forecast

Labor Day Weekend is closing on a hot note. Highs in the low 90s were common with the heat coming with hazy sunshine and humidity. The heat of today will slowly give way to a more fall-like pattern later this week.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies. Temperatures will remain warm with a nice breeze throughout the night.

Morning sun on Tuesday will give way to partly cloudy skies by afternoon near and north of the interstate. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms may try to pop up as well. Hot weather will hang around with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.

A major blast of fall weather is diving south first before spreading east. This will keep the Ozarks from experiencing the full brunt of this autumn assault. Temperatures will gradually edge lower as the front settles into our area by the middle of the week.

The front will be draped along the interstate Wednesday with milder, cloudier weather to the north and hotter weather to the south. A few spotty showers are possible, mainly near and just north of the front.

By Thursday the milder pattern is settling across most of the area. This will hold through Friday. The storm that is delivering the shot of fall air will still be to the northwest. This should result in mostly cloudy skies and a chance for spotty showers both days. Temperatures won’t be as hot with highs generally in the low 80s.

Another cool front will race toward the area Saturday as the trough finally pushes east through the middle of the country. Partly sunny skies and a chance for showers and thunderstorms will come ahead of the front Saturday. Mild and less humid weather will follow Sunday and Monday.

Clear

Springfield

89°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

86°F Few Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

84°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

86°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

West Plains

86°F Few Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 70°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 93° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 66°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 20% 90° 66°

Wednesday

86° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 50% 86° 66°

Thursday

81° / 66°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 81° 66°

Friday

81° / 66°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 81° 66°

Saturday

82° / 61°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 20% 82° 61°

Sunday

80° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
0%
77°

77°

12 AM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

1 AM
Clear
0%
75°

75°

2 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

3 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

6 AM
Clear
10%
72°

67°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
67°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
20%
73°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
20%
76°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
20%
79°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
20%
82°

84°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

