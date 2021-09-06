Monday, September 6 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 62°

Tuesday

90° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 63°

Wednesday

80° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 57°

Thursday

82° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 60°

Friday

90° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 65°

Saturday

95° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 95° 66°

Sunday

96° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 96° 68°

Hourly Forecast

66°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
66°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
71°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
81°

78°

8 PM
Clear
1%
78°

75°

9 PM
Clear
1%
75°

72°

10 PM
Clear
1%
72°

71°

11 PM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
1%
70°

70°

1 AM
Clear
2%
70°

68°

2 AM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
3%
67°

67°

4 AM
Clear
3%
67°

66°

5 AM
Clear
4%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
65°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

In the wake of the weekend cold front, quieter conditions have taken over the Ozarks. High pressure has been building in and made for a beautiful Sunday and our Labor Day isn’t looking any different. We’ll see gorgeous weather today across the region with highs warming some. The breeze from the SSW will usher in milder air but it’s not going to be humid which is great. Dew points will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s which will be just perfect for this time of year. The wind continues to pump in hotter air for our Tuesday ahead of our next cold front which is slated to arrive Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Afternoon readings tomorrow look to rise back into the lower 90s under a few clouds. This boundary is going to be somewhat moisture-starved but an isolated storm or two is possible Tuesday night as it swings through. By mid-week, the pleasant feel is returning with highs falling back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’s going to be a little Fall-Like teaser here for us as lows look to dip back into the mid and upper 50s as we awaken on Thursday morning. The sunshine-filled trend holds as we progress through the latter half of the workweek too. High pressure will keep its grasp over the region giving us a warming trend as we step toward Friday. An upper-level ridge will park itself on top of the viewing area which leads to above-average temperatures. Highs by Friday will be back into the 90s with possibly the mid and upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will make a solid return too so it’ll likely feel closer to the century mark throughout the Ozarks. It’s going to be a great weekend to be out on the water!

Have a great Labor Day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Branson

59°F Fair Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Harrison

59°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph WSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Rolla

60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

West Plains

59°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

