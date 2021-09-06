Monday, September 6 Morning Forecast

In the wake of the weekend cold front, quieter conditions have taken over the Ozarks. High pressure has been building in and made for a beautiful Sunday and our Labor Day isn’t looking any different. We’ll see gorgeous weather today across the region with highs warming some. The breeze from the SSW will usher in milder air but it’s not going to be humid which is great. Dew points will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s which will be just perfect for this time of year. The wind continues to pump in hotter air for our Tuesday ahead of our next cold front which is slated to arrive Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Afternoon readings tomorrow look to rise back into the lower 90s under a few clouds. This boundary is going to be somewhat moisture-starved but an isolated storm or two is possible Tuesday night as it swings through. By mid-week, the pleasant feel is returning with highs falling back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’s going to be a little Fall-Like teaser here for us as lows look to dip back into the mid and upper 50s as we awaken on Thursday morning. The sunshine-filled trend holds as we progress through the latter half of the workweek too. High pressure will keep its grasp over the region giving us a warming trend as we step toward Friday. An upper-level ridge will park itself on top of the viewing area which leads to above-average temperatures. Highs by Friday will be back into the 90s with possibly the mid and upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will make a solid return too so it’ll likely feel closer to the century mark throughout the Ozarks. It’s going to be a great weekend to be out on the water!

Have a great Labor Day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer