Monday, September 6 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 86° 63°

Tuesday

90° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 61°

Wednesday

81° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 56°

Thursday

83° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 83° 61°

Friday

88° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 88° 66°

Saturday

93° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 93° 67°

Sunday

93° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Clear
1%
80°

77°

9 PM
Clear
1%
77°

74°

10 PM
Clear
1%
74°

72°

11 PM
Clear
1%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

1 AM
Clear
1%
70°

69°

2 AM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
3%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
66°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
65°

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

Labor Day Weekend is closing on a beautiful note. Morning temperatures were the coolest in months in some areas. Springfield dipped to 59°, the coolest reading since June 23rd. Afternoon temperatures on Monday are pointing the direction we’re going into Tuesday as warmer air spreads back in on southwest winds.

For tonight, we’ll enjoy another pleasantly cool night. Temperatures by morning will drop into the low to mid 60s in most areas.

Tuesday looks bright with some waves of high cloudiness. Temperatures will climb to around 90° during the afternoon, but humidity levels will remain low.

A cold front will dash south across the area Tuesday night. A narrow band of higher moisture near the front coupled with the cold front might be enough to trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Most areas will remain dry.

Cooler air will flood in behind the front with temperatures dipping into the upper 50s closer to Central Missouri. Wednesday will come with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures will tumble into the 50s Wednesday night, and it looks like we could enjoy the coolest temperatures since June Thursday morning. Thursday will remain sunny and comfortable with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Winds will switch around to the south Friday with temperatures once again heading higher. Skies will remain sunny with pleasantly cool morning temperatures giving way to highs in the upper 80s Friday afternoon.

The pattern this weekend into early next week will favor heat. The jet stream will flatten out across the country with a summer ridge sprawled from west to east across the Southern Plains. Humidity levels will remain low, but sunshine and southwest winds will help push temperatures into the low 90s each day through Monday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Branson

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Harrison

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Rolla

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

West Plains

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

