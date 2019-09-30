Monday, September 30 Evening Forecast

The September heat was one for the record books. Temperatures hit 90° again today, helping secure the title as warmest September on record in Springfield, MO. The previous record goes back to 1939. September had 18 90° days, the second-most on record, behind 20 90° days in 1939.

The heat will continue into October too. A summer ridge positioned over the Deep South continues to run the show across the Ozarks. This will make for hot and breezy weather through Wednesday.

The summer ridge finally gets nudged out of the area by Thursday as a storm moves across the Upper Midwest. A front will push southeast across the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are likely near and behind the front Wednesday evening north of I-44, gradually settling south to along the I-44 corridor early Thursday. It doesn’t look like much if any of this rain will make it into Northern Arkansas.

Temperatures behind the front will be drastically cooler with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 70s Thursday. Rain chances should wrap up early in the day with partly sunny weather into the afternoon.

Dry and mild weather will hold through Friday.

The next chance for rain will come Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Temperatures will warm up a bit on Saturday with showers slipping in during the afternoon. Another storm will sweep in by Sunday. This will keep the risk for rain around through Saturday night and Sunday. The rain may stick around all day Sunday, keeping temperatures on the cool side.

A stronger blast of fall air will follow the storm with sunshine returning on Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s. The coolest weather of the season so far should follow with a widespread round of 40s for lows Tuesday morning.