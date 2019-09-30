Monday, September 30 Evening Forecast

The September heat was one for the record books. Temperatures hit 90° again today, helping secure the title as warmest September on record in Springfield, MO. The previous record goes back to 1939. September had 18 90° days, the second-most on record, behind 20 90° days in 1939.

The heat will continue into October too. A summer ridge positioned over the Deep South continues to run the show across the Ozarks. This will make for hot and breezy weather through Wednesday.

The summer ridge finally gets nudged out of the area by Thursday as a storm moves across the Upper Midwest. A front will push southeast across the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are likely near and behind the front Wednesday evening north of I-44, gradually settling south to along the I-44 corridor early Thursday. It doesn’t look like much if any of this rain will make it into Northern Arkansas.

Temperatures behind the front will be drastically cooler with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 70s Thursday. Rain chances should wrap up early in the day with partly sunny weather into the afternoon.

Dry and mild weather will hold through Friday.

The next chance for rain will come Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Temperatures will warm up a bit on Saturday with showers slipping in during the afternoon. Another storm will sweep in by Sunday. This will keep the risk for rain around through Saturday night and Sunday. The rain may stick around all day Sunday, keeping temperatures on the cool side.

A stronger blast of fall air will follow the storm with sunshine returning on Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s. The coolest weather of the season so far should follow with a widespread round of 40s for lows Tuesday morning.

Clear

Springfield

88°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

86°F Few Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

85°F Few Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 90° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 90° 70°

Wednesday

90° / 58°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 90° 58°

Thursday

71° / 52°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 30% 71° 52°

Friday

74° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 74° 56°

Saturday

77° / 57°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 77° 57°

Sunday

71° / 51°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 71° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

81°

7 PM
Clear
0%
81°

77°

8 PM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

5 AM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

6 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

7 AM
Clear
10%
70°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
72°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°