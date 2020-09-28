Monday, September 28 Morning Forecast

Much cooler week ahead

Showers are exiting North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri this morning. Temperatures are starting out cool with morning lows near 50°. Clouds should exit early in the day today, but may return during the afternoon, especially near and northeast of Springfield. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the mid 60s.

A chunk of upper-level energy will pivot across the area Monday night. A few light showers may try to develop northeast of Springfield heading into the evening hours, otherwise we may see partly cloudy skies for a time Monday night with temperatures falling back into the 40s.

The pattern the remainder of the week looks quiet. A trough will remain locked in across the Eastern U.S. This will lead to waves of cool air moving through. Temperatures will remain cool on Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Another front will drop in from the north Wednesday evening. West winds ahead of the front should lead to a pop in temperatures with readings well into the 70s Wednesday afternoon. Cool weather will follow for Thursday and Friday.

The next shot at rain may materialize over the weekend ahead of a cold front that will move through early Sunday. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with a chance for showers Saturday night into early Sunday. Temperatures will remain cool through the weekend.

Overcast

Springfield

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Generally fair. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Some passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 44°
Morning light rain
Morning light rain 20% 65° 44°

Tuesday

65° / 47°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 65° 47°

Wednesday

77° / 47°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 77° 47°

Thursday

65° / 41°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 65° 41°

Friday

63° / 42°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 63° 42°

Saturday

67° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 67° 50°

Sunday

66° / 43°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 30% 66° 43°

52°

6 AM
Rain
70%
52°

51°

7 AM
Showers
50%
51°

51°

8 AM
Showers
0%
51°

53°

9 AM
Showers
0%
53°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

59°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

60°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

55°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

50°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
50°

50°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°

46°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
46°

44°

5 AM
Clear
10%
44°
