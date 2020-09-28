Monday, September 28 Morning Forecast

Showers are exiting North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri this morning. Temperatures are starting out cool with morning lows near 50°. Clouds should exit early in the day today, but may return during the afternoon, especially near and northeast of Springfield. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the mid 60s.

A chunk of upper-level energy will pivot across the area Monday night. A few light showers may try to develop northeast of Springfield heading into the evening hours, otherwise we may see partly cloudy skies for a time Monday night with temperatures falling back into the 40s.

The pattern the remainder of the week looks quiet. A trough will remain locked in across the Eastern U.S. This will lead to waves of cool air moving through. Temperatures will remain cool on Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Another front will drop in from the north Wednesday evening. West winds ahead of the front should lead to a pop in temperatures with readings well into the 70s Wednesday afternoon. Cool weather will follow for Thursday and Friday.

The next shot at rain may materialize over the weekend ahead of a cold front that will move through early Sunday. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with a chance for showers Saturday night into early Sunday. Temperatures will remain cool through the weekend.